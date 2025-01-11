Buccaneers Rush Game Looms Big in Commanders' Wild Card Round Matchup
The Washington Commanders are lined up to play in the Wild Card Sunday finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night and are seeking their first playoff win since the 2005 postseason.
While the Commanders have established themselves as a run-first outfit, the Buccaneers have also established quite the ground attack - using quick and screen passes as an extension of it as needed.
In fact, according to NFL.com's Coral Smith, that Tampa Bay rushing attack is something to watch for against Washington.
"A surprising strength of the Buccaneers offense this season has been its run game, the league’s fourth-ranked unit that’s spearheaded by rookie Bucky Irving," writes Smith. "After the Bucs finished last in the league in rushing yards in 2022 and 2023, Irving burst onto the scene this fall. He elevated the rushing attack as a complement to Rachaad White and eventually surpassed his teammate to finish with 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns, as many rushing scores as the whole Tampa Bay roster had last year. ...And he’s only gotten stronger down the stretch, racking up the third-most scrimmage yards (834) in the NFL from Weeks 12-18."
Smith continued by saying, "Washington allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (137.5) this season, and on seven occasions has allowed at least 150 yards to opponents. This will be a matchup the Buccaneers will want to exploit, especially with the comparatively more even matchup between Tampa Bay’s passing offense and Washington’s pass defense, which each rank third in yards per game."
With Irving and White's abilities on the ground and in the passing game it is going to be more critical than ever that Commanders defenders hit their run fits and maintain discipline while pursuing plays in order to prevent unearned explosives for the Bucs' offense.
Doing so would be a welcome site for Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. who has put it on himself to solve the team's defensive struggles, and has been working steadfastly to find a solution.
