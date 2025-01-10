Legendary Commanders QB Doug Williams to Serve As Honorary Captain Through Postseason
The Washington Commanders have finally refound their playoff footing. They will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday Night Football and are looking for their first playoff win in quite some time.
The energy surrounding the Commanders is the highest it has been in some time and the organization has gone all-in on making this rebuild quicker than most. With so much newness this season, it has been a surprise for the Commanders to be so successful in such a short period.
The team is now off the regular season and will have its first test against a fiery Buccaneers team that is getting fully healthy for the first time all season. With the playoffs on the horizon, the Commanders announced their team captains for their opening game, but they also announced that legendary former quarterback for both the Commanders and Buccaneers, Doug Williams, will serve as the team's honorary captain throughout the postseason.
Williams spent the first five years of his career in Tampa Bay after being selected by the Buccaneers with the 17th overall pick in the 1978 NFL draft before finishing out the rest of his NFL career with the Washington Redskins, bringing the organization its second Super Bowl victory in 1988.
Part of the rebuilding process for the Commanders has been refinding the culture that helped them reach the heights of success back in the day, and one way of doing so has been incorporating former players to return to the home that helped make them great. By honoring Doug Williams as a captain throughout not just the Wild Card round but throughout the playoffs, Washington is making sure that they continue to live by their new set of standards.
The Buccaneers and Commanders Wild Card round matchup is set to kick off Sunday at 8:00 PM EST.
