Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels getting more comfortable ahead of Year 2

Jayden Daniels should be at ease a bit more as he enters his second season with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels knows what he is signing up for going into the 2025 season.

After going through his rookie year, Daniels is familiar with how the NFL works and operates, and that should help him tremendously going into his second season with the Commanders.

READ MORE: Commanders game this season will feature huge Tom Brady tribute

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes the ball on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes the ball on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniels has more comfort in second season

"I've always felt he had real control of things and we work at the line of scrimmage a lot and he's really comfortable in that," Quinn said of Daniels.

"He was always somebody that really was on his details. What I guess seeing now is just the accuracy, the footwork, so more of his body mechanics that he wanted to emphasize. I see that coming through in his play. I see the speed that he's out on the edge with. ... And then I would say the individual time with new players, he did some of that last year, honestly."

Daniels didn't act like a rookie during most of his first season with the Commanders, so now that he has the experience, he can utilize that to get even better.

Teams can plan for Daniels better as well, but his resolve should allow him the opportunity to continue being one of the best quarterbacks in the league for the Commanders.

Daniels will be off for a few weeks as the Commanders get ready for training camp, which is scheduled to begin in mid-July.

READ MORE: Leadership rising as Commanders aim for championship breakthrough

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's

 Second-year Commanders CB drawing breakout buzz

 How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News