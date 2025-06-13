Commanders' Jayden Daniels getting more comfortable ahead of Year 2
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels knows what he is signing up for going into the 2025 season.
After going through his rookie year, Daniels is familiar with how the NFL works and operates, and that should help him tremendously going into his second season with the Commanders.
READ MORE: Commanders game this season will feature huge Tom Brady tribute
Daniels has more comfort in second season
"I've always felt he had real control of things and we work at the line of scrimmage a lot and he's really comfortable in that," Quinn said of Daniels.
"He was always somebody that really was on his details. What I guess seeing now is just the accuracy, the footwork, so more of his body mechanics that he wanted to emphasize. I see that coming through in his play. I see the speed that he's out on the edge with. ... And then I would say the individual time with new players, he did some of that last year, honestly."
Daniels didn't act like a rookie during most of his first season with the Commanders, so now that he has the experience, he can utilize that to get even better.
Teams can plan for Daniels better as well, but his resolve should allow him the opportunity to continue being one of the best quarterbacks in the league for the Commanders.
Daniels will be off for a few weeks as the Commanders get ready for training camp, which is scheduled to begin in mid-July.
READ MORE: Leadership rising as Commanders aim for championship breakthrough
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's
• Second-year Commanders CB drawing breakout buzz