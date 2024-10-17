Commanders to Honor Darrell Green with Jersey Retirement in Week 7
As the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, fans will witness a truly special halftime event: the retirement of a jersey — arguably the greatest honor a franchise can give to a player. This Sunday, former cornerback Darrell Green’s legendary number will officially be retired, marking a monumental moment for the team and fans.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the significance of the occasion, emphasizing that the ceremony goes beyond football accolades. “Yeah, it’s amazing, and to get a chance to be a part of that, like that is really cool. Nineteen consecutive years with an interception, that one just slaps me right in the face, in a very good way.”
A first-round pick by Washington in 1983, Green immediately made his mark. In his very first preseason game, he amazed the crowd with a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown, showcasing his game-changing speed and instincts. From then on, Green became a cornerstone of Washington's defense for 20 seasons, playing in 295 games and starting 258 of them.
Widely regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, Green’s legacy is undeniable. A member of the 1990s All-Decade Team and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, his resume is filled with accomplishments: 54 career interceptions, 258 starts, and a streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one interception. Green also set records for the longest fumble return for a touchdown (78 yards) and six career interceptions returned for touchdowns. Let’s not forget—he tied Jerry Rice for the most seasons with at least one touchdown (20). And when it comes to speed? Green was the fastest man in the league, winning the NFL’s Fastest Man Competition four times—an achievement no one has since matched.
Green’s dominance on the field was remarkable, but his character off the field is what truly sets him apart. “You want to talk about standards and doing things right, Walter Payton Man of the Year off the field and a Super Bowl champion on the field, and so clearly a guy who not only has his football world in order but his off-the-field world as well.”
As the Commanders head coach added, “Just the fact that we get to kind of be around and knowing that’s going down this weekend, big alumni crew coming in. It’s awesome.” It's clear that this event is more than a jersey retirement—it’s a celebration of legacy. Current players, alumni, and fans alike will gather to honor a true Washington legend.
This weekend will be a powerful reminder of Darrell Green’s greatness and the lasting impact he’s made on the franchise. It’s not just about retiring a number; it’s about celebrating a career that redefined what it means to be great.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Reflects on Relationship with Bryce Young
• Commanders Have Grown and Dan Quinn is Looking For the Next 'Leap'
• Commanders Place Two on IR, Sign Former Jets DE
• One Big Move The Washington Commanders Could Make Before Trade Deadline