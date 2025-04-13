Commanders’ Jayden Daniels reacts to passing of former LSU teammate
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the rest of the football community is mourning the loss of LSU wide receiver and NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy, who passed away this weekend at the age of 24.
Lacy was expected to be selected in the NFL Draft at some point in next weekend's big event, but his tragic passing took his life too soon.
Daniels, who played with Lacy in Baton Rouge, took to social media to pay tribute to his former teammate.
READ MORE: Commanders fans should keep an eye on this sneaky draft fit
Lacy reportedly committed suicide in Houston after he was scheduled to appear this week in front of a grand jury for charges he faced following a fatal car crash that killed a 78-year-old man in December.
Lacy caught 54 passes for 826 yards and seven touchdowns from Daniels during their two years together in Baton Rouge with the Tigers high-octane offense in 2022 and 2023.
READ MORE: Commanders could land top-tier pass rusher in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders urged to take risk on Round 1 cornerback in NFL Draft
• Could the Commanders make a move for elite Steelers pass rusher?
• Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion
• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan