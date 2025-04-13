Commander Country

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels reacts to passing of former LSU teammate

Before joining the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels spent two seasons with the LSU Tigers.

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels hugs wide receiver Kyren Lacy.
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels hugs wide receiver Kyren Lacy. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the rest of the football community is mourning the loss of LSU wide receiver and NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy, who passed away this weekend at the age of 24.

Lacy was expected to be selected in the NFL Draft at some point in next weekend's big event, but his tragic passing took his life too soon.

Daniels, who played with Lacy in Baton Rouge, took to social media to pay tribute to his former teammate.

Lacy reportedly committed suicide in Houston after he was scheduled to appear this week in front of a grand jury for charges he faced following a fatal car crash that killed a 78-year-old man in December.

Lacy caught 54 passes for 826 yards and seven touchdowns from Daniels during their two years together in Baton Rouge with the Tigers high-octane offense in 2022 and 2023.

