Commander Country

Commanders could land top-tier pass rusher in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders could be seeking a pass rusher with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rusher after their sack leader from last season, Dante Fowler Jr., signed with the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

NFL.com writer Rhett Lewis believes that the Commanders will look to address that need as soon as possible with Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is available for Washington with the No. 29 overall pick.

READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels set to join NFL QB legends at special event

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game against the SMU Mustangs
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game against the SMU Mustangs / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku to the Commanders?

"Ezeiruaku fell just shy of Mike Green with 16.5 sacks last season; fittingly, the Boston College product comes off the board right behind his Marshall counterpart in this exercise, giving the Commanders a bona fide pass-rush presence. Ezeiruaku is on the smaller side for a true NFL defensive end, but Dan Quinn will get the most out of his abilities," Lewis writes.

Ezeiruaku will be chosen at some point early during the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan

• Commanders add SEC pass rusher in latest mock draft

• Commanders lose starting RB to Browns in trade proposal

• Commanders get Benjamin St-Juste replacement in latest mock draft

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.