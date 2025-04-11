Commanders could land top-tier pass rusher in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rusher after their sack leader from last season, Dante Fowler Jr., signed with the division rival Dallas Cowboys.
NFL.com writer Rhett Lewis believes that the Commanders will look to address that need as soon as possible with Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is available for Washington with the No. 29 overall pick.
Ezeiruaku to the Commanders?
"Ezeiruaku fell just shy of Mike Green with 16.5 sacks last season; fittingly, the Boston College product comes off the board right behind his Marshall counterpart in this exercise, giving the Commanders a bona fide pass-rush presence. Ezeiruaku is on the smaller side for a true NFL defensive end, but Dan Quinn will get the most out of his abilities," Lewis writes.
Ezeiruaku will be chosen at some point early during the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
