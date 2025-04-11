Commanders urged to take risk on Round 1 cornerback in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are in need of improving the cornerback position at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Athletic's insider Ben Standig believes Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina could be a fit for the Commanders with the No. 29 overall pick, but he comes with a bit of a risk.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels set to join NFL QB legends at special event
Revel to the Commanders?
"If we’re talking about best fits, we’re talking about East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. Revel’s injury history (broken hand in 2022, ACL tear in 2024) and age (23 on Saturday) could work against him. Still, he generated first-round attention after a breakout 2023 campaign highlighting sticky coverage, impressive size and press corner traits," Standig writes.
The Commanders had just seven interceptions last season, so adding a player of Revel's talents could help Washington if he is healthy enough to make an impact on the field.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
READ MORE: Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders lose starting RB to Browns in trade proposal
• Commanders get Benjamin St-Juste replacement in latest mock draft
• Commanders add SEC pass rusher in latest mock draft
• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan