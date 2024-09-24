Commanders Upset Bengals in Monday Night Shootout
The Washington Commanders are taking a happy flight home after a 38-33 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football inside Paycor Stadium.
The Commanders came into the game as a big underdog, but Jayden Daniels and the offense were hot all night long.
After giving up a touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase on the opening drive, the Commanders outscored the Bengals 21-6 in the first half with a trio of rushing touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and the aforementioned Daniels.
Daniels was also a threat through the air, completing 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels finally began to connect with his top wide receiver Terry McLaurin, completing four passes for 100 yards.
Daniels and McLaurin also scored a touchdown on a 27-yard pass late in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. While the Bengals scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to five points, it wasn't enough to get the win.
Now, the Commanders have momentum with two consecutive wins, and Daniels' confidence continues to grow after getting his first road victory.
The Commanders will look to make it three straight next week when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.
