Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Humbled in Loss to Commanders
CINCINNATI - Ahead of the Washington Commanders' 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, one member of the home team had some rather disrespectful words about his upcoming opponent.
"They don’t make him do a lot," Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. "They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense. [Kliff] Kingsbury’s the OC."
After the game, Taylor-Britt said he didn't regret the comments and didn't mean anything by them. We'd say comparing an offense in Washington to a collegiate program's is a pretty obvious slam.
After the game, and after giving up explosive passes for gains of 27, 30, and 55 yards to that 'college offense', Taylor-Britt was a little less conversational while trying to salvage some silver linings from his team's third straight loss to start the season.
“Running downhill with (Brian) Robinson Jr. outside, and a couple of deep balls," the cornerback said when asked what happened to his defense on Monday night while trying to minimize the impact just a few explosive plays had on the outcome of the game. "I had one and one of my teammates had one, but those were the only very explosive plays.”
“It was those quick throws," he said when asked why Daniels was so effective. Interestingly enough, the Bengals defense didn't seem to have any answers for those quick throws, and couldn't stop 'a couple of deep balls' from turning into five touchdowns and a field goal on six of the Commanders' eight possessions. The other two ended in kneel downs - one to end the half, and the other to end the game.
Taylor-Britt may not regret the comments, or think he had a very bad game, but his head coach certainly doesn't appreciate his cornerback disrespecting the Commanders this week.
“That’s not what we do. We praise our own team. We praise the other team. We don’t need to take shots like that," Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said following the loss. "That team hasn’t punted in two weeks. They’ve scored on every single possession the last two weeks. I’ve got a tremendous respect for what they’re doing over there. I’ve known (Washington Offensive Coordinator) Kliff (Kingsbury) a long time. I knew with that quarterback (that) this was going to be a very dangerous offense to play against, and they’ve proven that.”
There were a lot of college offenses in action this weekend, and one of them laid 38 points on the Bengals' NFL defense. Perhaps Taylor-Britt will remember that the next time he considers throwing jabs at another opponent.
