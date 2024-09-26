Jayden Daniels, Commanders Building Chemistry Each Week
The Washington Commanders are starting to figure things out early into their new era. They're fresh off a 38-33 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road during primetime. In the win, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged as the player he had the potential to be.
As a dual-threat quarterback, the reigning Heisman winner completed 21 of his 23 passes, tallying 254 passing yards and scoring three total touchdowns. The LSU product and No. 2 overall pick looked worthy of being the first selection in the recent NFL draft.
Through the first three games, Daniels and the Commanders have gotten each better on a weekly basis. A part of that is growing in chemistry, which makes sense. Washington did return the least amount of production across the league from a season ago.
“Yeah, I mean it's growing week in and week out," Daniels said. "Obviously, like I said, it’s only our third game playing with each other, so we're all still trying to figure out how everybody plays and communication style, but that's what practice [is] for and we harp that practice, man, to communicate, get everybody on the same page so we can keep moving forward.”
The Commanders furthering their chemistry and further understanding of each other can continue and show overall improvement. With an early 2-1 record, Washington looks to be much improved from a 4-13 season a year ago.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn, naturally, was complimentary of Daniels following the incredible primetime performance. He also expected the improved performance and result from the rookie quarterback.
"You know, I don't try to put what he can and can't do on there, but what I have seen and what I expected to see was his improvement," Quinn explained. "I think you may have heard me say the bigger the challenge, sometimes with him, the bigger the smile and that's on the field to go. So, here it is another challenge. This week, different fronts, good blitz package, a lot of stuff to throw out of him, so he'll be ready for that as well."
There's plenty to be learned about Daniels as he heads into his fourth game -- three of which coming on the road. Should he continue to go out there and play sound football, that'd prove quite a bit about the system in place for the highly talented rookie quarterback.
