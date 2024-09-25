Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Honored by NFL

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is being honored for his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with fans following the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with fans following the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is celebrating after being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The No. 2 overall pick out of LSU completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

The other players to win weekly awards were Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard, Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones and Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz.

Daniels' award is certainly well-deserved and the rookie has now established himself as a true competitor in the NFL in just his third career start.

While Daniels looked serviceable in his first two starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, he put himself on another level by beating the Bengals.

Given the fact that he is only 23 years old with three starts under his belt, Daniels could grow exponentially over the season and beyond, giving the Commanders hope for the future and a legitimate answer at the quarterback position if he can hold this up.

Daniels and the Commanders are now out west as they look to win their third consecutive game when taking on the Arizona Cardinals.

The league also shared the following information when announcing the award.

Daniels is the first Washington player to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors since RB Adrian Peterson did so in Week 8 of the 2018 season. He is the first Washington quarterback to earn the honor since Kirk Cousins did so in Week 3 of the 2017 season. He is the first Washington rookie quarterback to earn the honor since Robert Griffin III did so twice during the 2012 season in Week 1 and Week 11.

Daniels joins Griffin III (twice in 2012) and Gus Frerotte (once in 1994) as the only rookie quarterbacks in franchise history to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week. 

Daniels becomes the 12th quarterback in franchise history to secure the honor, joining Jay Schroeder, Doug Williams, Jeff Rutledge, Mark Rypien, Shane Matthews, Gus Frerotte, Brad Johnson, Todd Collins, Jason Campbell, Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins.

Daniels is the first NFC rookie and first NFC quarterback to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in 2024.

This marks the 42nd time in NFL history that Washington has secured an NFC Offensive Player of the Week distinction.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Receives High Praise From Ja'Marr Chase

• Commanders Upset Bengals in Monday Night Shootout

• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals

• Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Humbled in Loss to Commanders

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News