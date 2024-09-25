Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Honored by NFL
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is celebrating after being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
The No. 2 overall pick out of LSU completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
The other players to win weekly awards were Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard, Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones and Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz.
Daniels' award is certainly well-deserved and the rookie has now established himself as a true competitor in the NFL in just his third career start.
While Daniels looked serviceable in his first two starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, he put himself on another level by beating the Bengals.
Given the fact that he is only 23 years old with three starts under his belt, Daniels could grow exponentially over the season and beyond, giving the Commanders hope for the future and a legitimate answer at the quarterback position if he can hold this up.
Daniels and the Commanders are now out west as they look to win their third consecutive game when taking on the Arizona Cardinals.
The league also shared the following information when announcing the award.
Daniels is the first Washington player to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors since RB Adrian Peterson did so in Week 8 of the 2018 season. He is the first Washington quarterback to earn the honor since Kirk Cousins did so in Week 3 of the 2017 season. He is the first Washington rookie quarterback to earn the honor since Robert Griffin III did so twice during the 2012 season in Week 1 and Week 11.
Daniels joins Griffin III (twice in 2012) and Gus Frerotte (once in 1994) as the only rookie quarterbacks in franchise history to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Daniels becomes the 12th quarterback in franchise history to secure the honor, joining Jay Schroeder, Doug Williams, Jeff Rutledge, Mark Rypien, Shane Matthews, Gus Frerotte, Brad Johnson, Todd Collins, Jason Campbell, Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins.
Daniels is the first NFC rookie and first NFC quarterback to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in 2024.
This marks the 42nd time in NFL history that Washington has secured an NFC Offensive Player of the Week distinction.
