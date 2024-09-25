Commanders HC Gives Injury Update For 3 Starters
The Washington Commanders remain on the road after an incredibly impressive Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in their home stadium. Now, they head southwest to take on the Arizona Cardinals, who have been rolling early in this season.
While rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the rest of the Commanders offense finally made an arrival in their 38-33 victory on Monday, Austin Ekeler is going to be absent from the contest. He suffered a concussion and left the recent victory in the third quarter, and isn't with the team in Arizona.
Fortunately for the Commanders, Brian Robinson Jr. should be able to hold it down in the backfield alongside Daniels, with other depth coming along.
Ekeler isn't the only starter who will be absent from the game, either, as defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss yet another game, as his knee injury will continue to keep him off the field. Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr., however, received god news as he's likely to return on Sunday.
The Cardinals record might only be 1-2, but they steamrolled the Los Angeles Rams in their lone victory, and they showed promise in their two losses. The Commanders are certainly going to wish both Ekeler and Ferrell were available for this contest.
Ekeler proved his value and the versatility he adds to the Commanders during the last game. Whether it be taking a handoff, catching a checkdown or returning a kick, Ekeler is a player capable of energizing the team when it's needed.
On the other end, Ferrell has been able to get into the backfield and to the quarterback, as he has two sacks on the season. Playing against a player like Kyler Murray, getting to him and not allowing him to bounce to the outside and scramble will be important.
Being down the two starters will certainly hurt Washington on Sunday.
