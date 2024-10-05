Better Than Manning: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Targeting Hall-of-Famer
If you're reading this you're probably a Washington Commanders fan, or at least a Jayden Daniels fan.
It's possible you're just a huge football nerd and want to know in what world we'd have the audacity to say the Commanders rookie has already passed the legendary Tom Brady and is about to pass Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
Well, in the world of four-game seasons, nobody has ever done one thing better than the Washington rookie. Not even Brady, and maybe not even Manning once we get to five games.
Because Daniels passed Brady for the highest completion percentage in NFL history for a quarterback through the first four games of any season with his 82.1 percent mark beating the legend's 79.2 percent rate in 2007.
This weekend, when his Commanders host the Cleveland Browns, Daniels could topple another legend of the game by surpassing Peyton Manning's first-five-game total completion percentage of 75.8 percent mark from 2013 while with the Denver Broncos.
The wild thing is, however, that Manning doesn't even hold the best first-five completion percentage in NFL history. Instead, that honor goes to New Orleans Saints legend and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees who completed 77.9 percent of his 190 pass attempts in the first five games of the 2018 NFL season.
Daniels currently sits at 106 pass attempts, so no matter what his completion percentage is he won't come close to the amount of throws Manning (198) and Brees (190) had at the same point in their respective seasons. But that fact actually makes it more impressive that he might beat them both.
The five-game record Manning does hold, is the best completion percentage of all-time through any five game window. From Week 13 to 17 in 2008 Manning completed 80.2 percent of his passes. Another mark Daniels could beat this Sunday in front of an excited home crowd.
