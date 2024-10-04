Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has a September to Remember
September was a month to remember for Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels. Leading the Leading the league with an eye-popping 82.1% completion rate, he has also showcased his versatility by leading all quarterbacks with four rushing touchdowns. His performance on the field has propelled him to rank second among quarterback in rushing yard with 218 yards, and third place in passer rating at 107.4 (minimum 75 attempts). Over the month, Daniels threw 897 passing yards and three touchdown passes, solidifying his reputation as a force in the league.
As if his numbers weren’t already impressive, the Commanders quarterback completion percentage is particularly notable; with his 82.1% completion percentage, he surpassed Tom Brady’s 79.2% from 2007, which stood as the highest completion percentage for a player in their team’s first four games of a season—until now. This is a historic moment in NFL history, marking a significant milestone for a rookie quarterback.
In recognition of his outstanding performance, Daniels has been honored as the Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, becoming only the third player in Washington’s history to achieve. He joins the ranks of Robert Griffin III, who won it twice in 2012, and Chris Samuels, who won it back October 2000. Daniels is also the first former Louisiana State University quarterback to receive the Rookie of the Month title, making him the 11th Tiger overall to earn this recognition.
On top of all that, Daniels recently won the FedEx Air & Ground Play of the Week Award Week 4 performance, where he led the Commanders to a dominant 42-17 victory over the Cardinals.
But beyond the stats and accolades, what truly resonates is the pride and responsibility Daniels feels as a Black quarterback. “A great sense of responsibility. It means a lot to me to be a part of a fraternity like that and see those guys that paved the way for me to come and be me in this league,” he said.
As the Commanders move deeper into the season, all eyes will be on Daniels. With his impressive start, he has set the stage for what could be a groundbreaking rookie season. For the Washington Commanders, the future looks bright with Daniels at the helm.
