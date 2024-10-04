Commander Country

What's Next for Commanders' Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels has done wonders for the Washington Commanders this season.

Jeremy Brener

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels hugs Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after a Cardinals loss during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 29, 2024.
Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels hugs Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after a Cardinals loss during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 29, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are 3-1 through their first month of the season, large in part due to the efforts of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has been the league's best rookie, winning the league's Rookie of the Month award for September. Now that he's moving into October, coach Dan Quinn has a plan in finding what is next for him.

“I would say that staying consistent in this process, staying in this pocket of the people, that he's getting ready," Quinn said of Daniels. "Now that you've established a routine of what that looks, that you're just able to stay into that spot over the long haul. Here we are just starting in October, and so staying in that process and having routines for any ball player or coach too, it's really important."

Daniels shouldn't have to change too much of what he has been doing over the past month or so with what's to come, because he has always remained consistent. Being even-keeled over a longer period of time is more of a challenge, but Daniels has proven so far that he is capable of getting the job done in that regard.

Daniels and the Commanders will look to make it four straight wins when they host the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

