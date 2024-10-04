Commanders Ready for Tough Test Against Browns Defense
The Washington Commanders are walking into a serious test this week, with the Cleveland Browns' talented defensive front and aggressive secondary having earned the reputation for making games difficult for opposing offenses.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury aren't blind to the challenge. Facing a defense stacked with talent like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward and guided by an aggressive defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, they know they've got to be on point.
Daniels, who's had an impressive start in his rookie season as the Washington signal-caller, spoke highly of the Browns' defensive unit. "Yeah, it is a very good defense," Daniels said. "They have good players out there on the edge. I mean obviously, people know who they have, [DE] Myles Garrett and what he's done in this league.
Garrett has been a force, consistently disrupting offensive lines for opposing quarterbacks across the league. Daniels knows he'll need to be at his best to handle the pressure. But Garrett is one of many threats the Commanders will face from the Cleveland front seven. "You got some other guys up front, very good linebackers that like to play downhill, very fast," Daniels said.
The Browns linebackers, led by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, have a reputation for playing fast and hitting hard, which presents a serious challenge for the Commanders' run game and pass protection.
But the challenge doesn't stop with the big guys up front, the Cleveland secondary has also proven to be a problem, especially when it comes to man coverage. Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders' offensive coordinator, shared his thoughts on the Browns' defensive backs. "Yeah, they're good players. [Cleveland Browns CB Denzel] Ward's one of the top guys in the league and has been. They ask him to play a lot of man coverage, and those guys have held up and done a nice job," Kingsbury said.
The matchup presents a unique challenge for Kingsbury, especially given the aggressive style Cleveland has adopted under Schwartz. "It's a really good defense, aggressive style like [Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator] Coach Schwartz has been throughout his career, and it'll be a huge challenge," Kingsbury said.
For Daniels, this is about proving he can lead under pressure, and for Kingsbury, it's about finding a way to outsmart Schwartz's aggressive gameplay. One thing's for sure—this matchup will reveal just how far Daniels and the Commanders' offense have come or how far they still have to go.
