Commanders Pass Rusher Named Hidden Gem

The Washington Commanders have an unsung hero on the defensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) pushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) to the ground in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are a quarter of the way done with their season, and they are 3-1 through four games.

While Jayden Daniels has deservedly earned a lot of the credit for the team's hot start, there are other players that have earned some flowers.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox praised defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. for his efforts to start the season.

"The 27-year-old has started all four games and has already racked up two sacks and an impressive 10 quarterback pressures. For context, that's three more pressures than Steelers superstar T.J. Watt has notched through four games—though we're certainly not suggesting that Armstrong is on Watt's level," Knox writes. "After the Commanders traded both Chase Young and Montez Sweat in 2023, it was fair to wonder who would emerge as the team's new difference-maker on the edge. The answer is Armstrong."

Coming into the season, one could argue that the pass rush was the biggest obstacle for the Commanders, but Armstrong is closing the gap on that. The Commanders are in a great position with Armstrong leading the way in the front seven, and if he continues for the rest of the season with the contributions he has had to start the year, Washington could be en route to a playoff berth.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

