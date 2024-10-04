Analyst Predicts Browns vs. Commanders Outcome
The Washington Commanders are preparing to face off against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns this weekend at Northwest Stadium.
After two weeks on the road, the Commanders return home in hopes of winning their fourth consecutive game, which would potentially extend their lead in the NFC East.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that will happen, pegging the Commanders as a 28-17 winner over the Browns.
"The Commanders are riding high behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, while the Browns are struggling with Deshaun Watson. This is a second straight road game for the Browns and they are really banged up. The offensive line is a mess. Daniels will stay hot. The Commanders keep rolling," Prisco writes.
The Commanders need to take advantage of the Browns' injuries and make it count against their backups. If they are able to do that, a fourth straight win could very much be in the cards.
A win this weekend would also match the Commanders' win total from a year ago, signaling basically a 180-degree change from the previous regime. There is a lot to fight for this weekend, so the Commanders need to seize the moment in order to come out on top.
