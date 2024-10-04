Commander Country

Analyst Predicts Browns vs. Commanders Outcome

The Washington Commanders host the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are preparing to face off against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns this weekend at Northwest Stadium.

After two weeks on the road, the Commanders return home in hopes of winning their fourth consecutive game, which would potentially extend their lead in the NFC East.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that will happen, pegging the Commanders as a 28-17 winner over the Browns.

"The Commanders are riding high behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, while the Browns are struggling with Deshaun Watson. This is a second straight road game for the Browns and they are really banged up. The offensive line is a mess. Daniels will stay hot. The Commanders keep rolling," Prisco writes.

The Commanders need to take advantage of the Browns' injuries and make it count against their backups. If they are able to do that, a fourth straight win could very much be in the cards.

A win this weekend would also match the Commanders' win total from a year ago, signaling basically a 180-degree change from the previous regime. There is a lot to fight for this weekend, so the Commanders need to seize the moment in order to come out on top.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor

• Commanders Hold Strong Odds to Trade for Davante Adams

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Building Relationship with Tyler Biadasz

Commanders Coach Reveals Plan for Browns' Deshaun Watson

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News