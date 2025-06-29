Commanders’ Jayden Daniels enters pivotal second year with big stakes ahead
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels didn’t just meet expectations as a rookie—he smashed them.
He electrified fans with his arm, legs, and leadership. He gave the Commanders stability at quarterback for the first time in years. And he helped guide Washington to one of its most surprising seasons in recent memory.
Fox Sports Henry McKenna broke down what could go right or what could go wrong for Washington in a recent article. As the 2025 season approaches, the big question will be, can Daniels do it again?
READ MORE: Why one position group could quietly shape the Commanders' defense in 2025
What Could Go Right: A Super Bowl Push
Henry McKenna sees the vision and believes the team could make a huge jump.
“Given what Daniels did in Year 1, we’d be foolish to doubt that a Super Bowl is at least possible.”
Daniels didn’t look like a rookie in 2024. He looked like a franchise quarterback. Calm in the pocket, explosive on the run, and unshaken in big moments. He passed for over 3,500 yards, ran for 600 more, and took care of the football. The Commanders weren’t just competitive, they were dangerous. And now they’ve only gotten better.
With Laremy Tunsil protecting Daniels’ blind side, the offensive line is one of the most solid in the league. And the addition of Deebo Samuel gives Daniels a versatile weapon who can stretch defenses horizontally and vertically. Pair that with a healthy Brian Robinson Jr. in the backfield and a creative play-caller in Kliff Kingsbury, and this offense could take another leap.
If the chemistry clicks and Daniels continues progressing, the Commanders could ride his dual-threat magic to February.
What Could Go Wrong: The Sophomore Slump
But Washington fans know better than to buy all the hype without hesitation. They’ve been here before.
The NFL has a way of humbling young quarterbacks. Just ask C.J. Stroud, who tore up defenses in 2023 only to come back down to Earth in 2024. Teams study film. Defensive coordinators adjust. The windows get tighter, and the margin for error disappears.
Could Daniels be next in line for that kind of regression? Absolutely. McKenna warns that this is a reality as well considering the history.
“There’s a growing sense of anxiety for sophomore quarterbacks… Daniels’ second year might be yet another example of that.”
McKenna also mentioned how there could be team chemistry issues with there being some unfinished business to handle first.
"Remember that star receiver Terry McLaurin is locked in a contract battle with Washington. We’ve seen negotiations influence training camp reps — and, in turn, negatively impact QB-WR rapport. It’s hard to sustain success in the NFL. Daniels’ second year might be yet another example of that."
So buckle up, Commanders fans. Whether it's triumph or turbulence, Year 2 of the Jayden Daniels era is going to be must-watch football.
READ MORE: Commanders legend has strange fact in common with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card
• Marshon Lattimore must be better for Commanders
• Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars