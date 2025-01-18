Commanders Kicker Addresses the Viral OCD Routine Everyone Saw vs. Buccaneers
As the Washington Commanders head to the Divisional Round to take on the Detroit Lions, no result can take away from what the club accomplished this season.
With a clean house with the staff and a new-look roster led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was selected No. 2 overall in the recent draft.
The Commanders posted a 12-5 regular season record -- which was their best since the 1991 season. Then, Daniels led the team to a 23-20 playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their first postseason victory since 2005.
While Daniels led the winning drive, it was kicker Zane Gonzalez who nailed the kick in the uprights to win the contest with time expiring. Many fans took note of him adjusting his hair prior to putting his helmet on before securing the victory for Washington.
Recently, Gonzalez addressed the moment with his OCD and adjusting his hair, which was shared by the Associated Press.
"It's a little routine going through it every time," he said. "It just happened to be on a bigger stage, so there's just a lot more attention on it. You've got to have humility, and if not, you'll drive yourself crazy. It's stuff that I've always kind of laughed at."
Gonzalez was candid about life with OCD, something that impacts every aspect of his life, not just a few seconds before kicking a football in front of a stadium full of people. After recalling his early life with OCD, he talked about overcoming the self-conscious problems he used to have.
"I used to be a little bit more self-conscious, not as confident as a person," Gonzalez said. "You're more adamant about trying not to show people. You're just like, 'Oh, I don't want people to think whatever, this or that.' I mean, you saw the reaction. People were always like, 'Oh, he's nervous.'
"It's like, it's not nervousness. It's just kind of a tic-type deal."
Having a tic or not, Gonzalez can kick the ball well, and he's done that for the Commanders at the highest level while keeping a positive mentality despite getting more publicity than normal.
