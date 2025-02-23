Commander Country

Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury among top NFL offensive coaches

Kliff Kingsbury has proven to be one of the best in the league at what he does for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury returned to the NFL this season with something to prove, and he came back with a vengeance.

The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta listed Kingsbury at No. 9 on his list of the league's offensive playcallers going into next season.

READ MORE: Commanders in danger of losing top pass rusher in free agency

Kliff Kingsbur
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kingsbury is one of the kings

"There were questions about Kliff Kingsbury’s offense coming into the year and still some throughout the season, but most of those questions were answered. Kingsbury kept the up-tempo portion of the offense but was more willing to move players around and not be as static before the snap, something that hindered some of his Arizona offenses," Pizzuta writes.

"Not only did the Washington Commanders have better in-game and week-to-week adjustments, but there was also a clear developmental plan for Jayden Daniels, with a new layer added to the offense each week as the rookie progressed through the season."

The only people ranked higher than Kingsbury were Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins), Sean Payton (Denver Broncos), Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears), Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers), Los Angeles Rams (Sean McVay) and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers).

Perhaps the Commanders can get stronger personnel for the offense over the offseason, which could propel Kingsbury to move higher on the list and possibly get him his next head coaching gig.

READ MORE: Commanders could have interest in Eagles defender who is looking for a raise

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• NFL insider reveals Commanders’ likely gameplan this offseason including free agency

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

• Could Commanders benefit from 'absurd' Chiefs cap casualty?

• Should the Commanders pursue recently released defenders?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News