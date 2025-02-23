Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury among top NFL offensive coaches
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury returned to the NFL this season with something to prove, and he came back with a vengeance.
The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta listed Kingsbury at No. 9 on his list of the league's offensive playcallers going into next season.
Kingsbury is one of the kings
"There were questions about Kliff Kingsbury’s offense coming into the year and still some throughout the season, but most of those questions were answered. Kingsbury kept the up-tempo portion of the offense but was more willing to move players around and not be as static before the snap, something that hindered some of his Arizona offenses," Pizzuta writes.
"Not only did the Washington Commanders have better in-game and week-to-week adjustments, but there was also a clear developmental plan for Jayden Daniels, with a new layer added to the offense each week as the rookie progressed through the season."
The only people ranked higher than Kingsbury were Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins), Sean Payton (Denver Broncos), Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears), Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers), Los Angeles Rams (Sean McVay) and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers).
Perhaps the Commanders can get stronger personnel for the offense over the offseason, which could propel Kingsbury to move higher on the list and possibly get him his next head coaching gig.
