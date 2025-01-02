Commander Country

Commanders Eye Revenge vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders want to right a wrong against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Win, lose or draw in Week 18 for the Washington Commanders doesn't matter in regards to the team's playoff chances.

While the Commanders are competing for playoff seeding purposes, they are also trying to settle a score with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders lost to the Cowboys back in Week 12, and the team is eyeing revenge.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously that's not how we wanted the first game to end, but, the stuff that happened, they got really good players over there," Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said. "Very talented players and you got to go out there and be physical with them. That's what they're going to do with us. So, it's going to be a heavyweight match. It's going to be a good one.”

Since losing the Cowboys on Nov. 24, the Commanders won four consecutive games in the month of December. Now, they want to continue that momentum going into the postseason.

Daniels and the Commanders are scheduled to kick off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on FOX.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Have 12 Non-Participants On First Injury Report Before Cowboys Game

• How Commanders Playoff Fate Could Be Impacted by Rams Coach Sean McVay

• Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job

• Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News