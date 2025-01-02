Commanders Eye Revenge vs. Cowboys
Win, lose or draw in Week 18 for the Washington Commanders doesn't matter in regards to the team's playoff chances.
While the Commanders are competing for playoff seeding purposes, they are also trying to settle a score with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders lost to the Cowboys back in Week 12, and the team is eyeing revenge.
“Yeah, I mean, obviously that's not how we wanted the first game to end, but, the stuff that happened, they got really good players over there," Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said. "Very talented players and you got to go out there and be physical with them. That's what they're going to do with us. So, it's going to be a heavyweight match. It's going to be a good one.”
Since losing the Cowboys on Nov. 24, the Commanders won four consecutive games in the month of December. Now, they want to continue that momentum going into the postseason.
Daniels and the Commanders are scheduled to kick off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on FOX.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Have 12 Non-Participants On First Injury Report Before Cowboys Game
• How Commanders Playoff Fate Could Be Impacted by Rams Coach Sean McVay
• Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job
• Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’