Commanders labeled contenders despite Week 4 loss
The Washington Commanders head into Week 5 with a 2-2 record and plenty of questions surrounding their identity.
After a strong Week 3 win over the Raiders, Washington stumbled against the Falcons in a 34-27 loss that exposed some holes on both sides of the ball.
NFL columnist Jeffri Chadiha recently evaluated all nine 2-2 teams in the league and shared his verdict on where the Commanders stand.
Missing Key Playmakers Shows
"The Commanders felt the absence of quarterback Jayden Daniels this past weekend. Backup Marcus Mariota was capable enough to lead this team past Las Vegas. In Week 3, the Falcons presented a different test in a 34-27 loss. The problem is that the Falcons didn’t feel like a strong challenge coming in, as their offense was averaging just 14 points a game through the first three weeks," Chadiha wrote.
What stung most for Washington was the defense. The Falcons came into the game averaging just 14 points per contest, but they exploded for 34 and racked up 435 total yards. Several explosive plays caught the secondary off guard, putting more pressure on an offense that was already shorthanded.
Still, Chadiha believes help is on the way. Daniels is expected to return this week against the Chargers, and McLaurin and Brown could also be back soon. That should allow the Commanders to rediscover the balance they had been building earlier in the season.
Why Washington Still Has Hope
Despite the Week 4 setback, Chadiha’s assessment leaned optimistic. He argued that Washington’s roster, when healthy, is too talented to dismiss after one poor performance.
“The offense will look a lot better when Daniels is back from injury,” Chadiha said, emphasizing that the Commanders made the playoffs last year with a mediocre defense and can do it again.
The key will be getting Daniels back under center. His mobility, arm talent, and leadership change the entire dynamic of the offense, especially when paired with a healthy receiving corps. If Washington can combine that with steady production from its deep running game, the Commanders have the formula to hang around in the NFC playoff picture.
So while the Falcons loss raised concerns, the bigger picture remains encouraging. The Commanders are not being written off just yet.
