Commanders land top tight end in latest NFL mock draft
The Washington Commanders are still going through the early part of their season, but they should have their eyes set on the 2026 NFL Draft.
FOX Sports conducted a recent mock draft where the Commanders selected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the No. 22 overall pick.
"Oregon has produced a number of quality tight ends over the past 25 years, including last year’s No. 46 overall pick Terrance Ferguson. Sadiq, though, might have the highest upside of all of them. He’s a legitimate matchup nightmare too big and powerful for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers, profiling similarly to former No. 6 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler Vernon Davis," FOX Sports analyst Rob Rang wrote.
Commanders could take tight end early
The Commanders have the tight end position secured with veteran Zach Ertz, but he is only signed on for the 2025 season. There is reason to believe Ertz sticks around for 2026, but the 34-year-old is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
Ertz already has nine catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders this season, so whoever his successor is will have big shoes to fill. Washington also has John Bates, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff behind Ertz on the depth chart, but none of them look like a viable receiving threat up the middle like Sadiq could be.
Sadiq has five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in three games with Oregon so far this season, so there is a chance he could have an impact similar to Ertz in the NFL.
The Commanders will keep an eye on Sadiq and the other top tight ends in college football throughout the season.
In the meantime, the Commanders are getting ready to bounce back for their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
