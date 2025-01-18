Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Sent Buccaneers Defender Home With a Message
We've learned a lot about Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner this season.
We all heard about the legendary linebacker, of course, and at times, even got to watch him play a game or two along the way. But things change when a player goes from being a big name to a member of the Commanders' organization.
If there's one thing we've learned about him off the field and in the locker room, it is that the Washington veteran may be among the oldest, but he can hang with the best of them when it comes to trash talk.
After the Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opposing defensive lineman Greg Gaines learned that up close and personal.
In a video shared on social media Gaines is seen hugging Wagner before smiling and telling the future Hall of Famer, "You look old!" To which the linebacker responds, "Yeah, alright, ya'll going home though."
Of course, it was all in good fun.
Gaines was a member of the Los Angeles Rams roster when Wagner joined it for one season in 2022 before returning to the Seattle Seahawks for 2023.
While Wagner was carving out his legendary career with the Seahawks, Gaines spent four years playing for the Washington Huskies. In addition to these connections, Gaines is from La Habra, California, in Orange County, which borders the area known as the Inland Empire, where Wagner is from.
