Commanders linked to Ohio State WR in 2026 mock draft
The Washington Commanders are done with the 2025 NFL Draft, but some in the scouting department will begin to watch film on some of the members of the 2026 rookie crop.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski has the Commanders taking Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate in the first round of his way-too-early 2026 mock draft.
Tate to the Commanders?
"Fresh off a run to the NFC Championship Game, the Washington Commanders are going all-in on winning a Super Bowl while Jayden Daniels remains on a rookie contract," Sobleski wrote.
"Washington's front office made a couple of big trades this offseason, bringing in offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
"While Tunsil is only under contract through 2026 and has no dead cap on his deal past this upcoming season, Washington used its first-round pick on a succession plan by taking Josh Conerly Jr. this past weekend. Plus, the club spent a third-rounder on Brandon Coleman in 2024.
"Meanwhile, Samuel is on a contract year, as is Terry McLaurin, making wide receiver a big need next offseason. Bringing back one of those two—likely McLaurin—is probable but both aren't, especially considering the organization will want to save room for Daniels' eventual massive extension.
"General manager Adam Peters will likely prioritize adding a big target outside to pair with McLaurin by giving Daniels another Ohio State wide receiver in Carnell Tate.
"The 6'3" Tate logged 52 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns while serving as the Buckeyes' No. 3 receiver last season."
The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for next April in Pittsburgh.
