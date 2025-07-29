Commanders will live or die by Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels will lead the Washington Commanders at quarterback for his second season, where he hopes to be better than he was in his rookie year.
It will be a tall task for Daniels to improve from his first season because he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship after winning just four games the year prior.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine named Daniels as Washington's biggest strength.
Daniels can take Commanders to next level
"Jayden Daniels has single-handedly changed the outlook for the Commanders moving forward. They went from 25th to fifth in scoring offense last season and his dual-threat ability was the catalyst for the transformation," Ballentine wrote.
"Daniels led the team in rushing with 891 yards, but he also threw for over 3,500 yards with 25 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.
"Daniels got some help from his running back room as well. Brian Robinson wasn't a star, but he was a good short-yardage back with eight rushing touchdowns and Austin Ekeler worked as a reliable safety valve in the pass game."
Daniels is hoping to learn from the mistakes he made in his rookie season and correct those in his second year.
If Daniels is able to do that, it could be what gets the Commanders over the hump and into the Super Bowl.
Daniels and the Commanders are getting ready for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Aug. 8.
