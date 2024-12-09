Commander Country

Commanders Look to Hit Ground Running in Return

The Washington Commanders are looking to get back in rhythm.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are fresh off of their bye week re-energized as the season comes down to the final four weeks.

With bye weeks, players can sometimes either become lethargic afterwards or they can use it as a platform for momentum.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn hopes to take advantage of the rest the team accumulated last week.

“Well, I think the first thing you want to do is we call when we come back, we like to have specific times for days," Quinn said. "So, what does a bonus Monday look like about it's part of the workout, but also getting back on field to set us up for a really good week. The coaches will have some certain things they'll want to emphasize going into preparation for New Orleans, but it's really about capturing what it takes to begin the second half of the season for us. And so, the Monday is all geared to getting everything ready to go for Wednesday. So, catch, throwing, moving, calls, talking, the workouts to get everything into that spot. The break's important and then coming back and resetting how we want to do things, that's an important process too. So, we like sticking to what we do in the process for the week, but Monday will be a big piece of that.”

The Commanders will now begin preparing against the New Orleans Saints for their Week 15 matchup.

