Washington Commanders Lose Two Defenders for 2024 NFL Season Due to Injuries
The NFL season is on the horizon. Not only has the bulk of the offseason passed, but both training camp and preseason football have come and gone. Teams are now cutting their rosters down to 53 players as real football will soon be played around the league.
The Washington Commanders have been making roster changes as it's time for them to release a 53-man roster, which means those dealing with injuries will be put on injured reserve. Commanders defensive end Norell Pollard and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth were not only added to the injured reserve list but they're not designated to return and will miss the 2024 NFL season, according to Sam Fortier.
Pollard is an undrafted defensive tackle out of Virginia Tech, where he posted 118 career total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The 6-foot, 281-pound defensive end now has his sights set on a return to the gridiron in 2025 with hopes of making his regular season debut.
While Pollard was set for his rookie season, Stallworth is a veteran presence, as a 28-year-old defensive tackle with 58 games under his belt. He, too, will miss the entire season as the two pieces could have provided depth to the defensive line.
Rookie linebacker Jordan Magee was also placed on the injured reserve list, though he is designated return, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The Temple product began to garner quite a bit of hype throughout training camp.
With the Commanders establishing a 53-man roster, the regular season is on the horizon, and Washington can continue to usher in a new era of football as No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels hopes to transform the team's offense. Brighter days are ahead for the franchise, and watching that potential develop this season will be intruiging.
