Washington Commanders Pursuing Multiple Trades Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
The Washington Commanders have begun the process of trimming their roster down to 53 ahead of the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline.
Among players released already are Commanders receivers Davion Davis, Martavis Bryant, and Mitchell Tinsley.
The Washington defense hasn't been immune to early moves, however, as cornerback Nick Whiteside II was also reportedly released.
Additionally, teams can trim their rosters by trading players they don't intend to keep but understand will likely draw interest from other teams. Players like tight end Cole Turner and defensive tackle John Ridgeway.
READ MORE: Josh Harris Reveals Latest on Commanders’ Possible Return to ‘Redskins’ Name
Those two coming via reports from Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post and Ben Standig of The Athletic.
If Turner is indeed traded or released he'll be the latest former Ron Rivera draft pick let go or moved by the team.
Turner was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and wowed early with his receiving ability and catch radius. However, his inability to be a reliable blocker has plagued him and prevented him from getting meaningful snaps in his first two seasons.
Ridgeway was also drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but by the Dallas Cowboys where he joined current Washington coaches Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr.
Washington landed Ridgeway the same year after the Cowboys waived him and he's since appeared in 32 games.
If the Commanders' intention is to move on from Ridgeway then third-year defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is likely to land on the 53-man roster after speculation he may not make it.
READ MORE: Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Cut Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR
• Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal
• Jahan Dotson Fired Up for Commanders Showdown After Eagles Trade
• Commanders Won't Be Trading For Cowboys Star WR CeeDee Lamb