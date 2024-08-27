Commander Country

Washington Commanders Pursuing Multiple Trades Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline

Reports are coming in that Washington Commanders Cole Turner and John Ridgeway could be moved soon.

David Harrison

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69) and Commanders tight end Cole Turner (85) run out of the tunnel onto the field prior to their game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69) and Commanders tight end Cole Turner (85) run out of the tunnel onto the field prior to their game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have begun the process of trimming their roster down to 53 ahead of the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline.

Among players released already are Commanders receivers Davion Davis, Martavis Bryant, and Mitchell Tinsley.

The Washington defense hasn't been immune to early moves, however, as cornerback Nick Whiteside II was also reportedly released.

Additionally, teams can trim their rosters by trading players they don't intend to keep but understand will likely draw interest from other teams. Players like tight end Cole Turner and defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

READ MORE: Josh Harris Reveals Latest on Commanders’ Possible Return to ‘Redskins’ Name

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner and defensive tackle John Ridgeway are at the center of trade rumors.
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69) and Commanders tight end Cole Turner (85) run out of the tunnel onto the field prior to their game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Those two coming via reports from Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post and Ben Standig of The Athletic.

If Turner is indeed traded or released he'll be the latest former Ron Rivera draft pick let go or moved by the team.

Turner was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and wowed early with his receiving ability and catch radius. However, his inability to be a reliable blocker has plagued him and prevented him from getting meaningful snaps in his first two seasons.

Ridgeway was also drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but by the Dallas Cowboys where he joined current Washington coaches Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr.

Washington landed Ridgeway the same year after the Cowboys waived him and he's since appeared in 32 games.

If the Commanders' intention is to move on from Ridgeway then third-year defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is likely to land on the 53-man roster after speculation he may not make it.

READ MORE: Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Washington Commanders Cut Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR

• Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal

• Jahan Dotson Fired Up for Commanders Showdown After Eagles Trade

• Commanders Won't Be Trading For Cowboys Star WR CeeDee Lamb

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News