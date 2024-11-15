Back-to-Back Losses Test Commanders but Quinn Sees Growth Ahead
The Washington Commanders are currently navigating a challenging stretch of their season, having suffered back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and now to the Philadelphia Eagles, 26-18.
Despite the setbacks, head coach Dan Quinn remains optimistic. To the Commanders head coach, these bumps in the road are just part of the journey toward something bigger.
Quinn reflected on Washington season with a sense of purpose. “We knew that adversity would come. It just does. That’s our game. That’s why we love it so much,” Quinn said. “There’s hard parts, and tonight’s hard. And in fact, I even said that. The last two games were tough. They test your resolve, and they build some of your resilience.”
Quinn acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming schedule but highlighted the opportunity it presents to strengthen the team's character. “It’s a difficult four or five game stretch, whatever it is. And it also emphasizes the ability to go close it, be there at the end and go win it. Those are the lessons for us to say to be the team we can be.”
However, Quinn expressed disappointment in the team's inability to finish strong in recent games. “Those have to go down on our terms, and we’ve been pretty good in that spot. So over the last two weeks, not to finish – and that’s not one side of the ball, that’s collectively finding that blood in the water and saying, ‘We’re going to go end this thing.’ And we’ll get there. But over the last two weeks, we weren’t able to demonstrate that and express that to the fullest level.”
As the Commanders navigate this rough stretch, Quinn’s message to the Commanders is simple: every setback is a setup for growth. By owning the hard moments and building on them, the Commanders can rise up stronger and hungrier for a win.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Collapse in 4th Quarter, Lose vs. Eagles
• Staff Predictions Ahead of Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
• Commanders Hope to Rebound and Reach Milestones Against Eagles in Week 11
• Jayden Daniels Cuts Throwing Hand During Commanders-Eagles Game