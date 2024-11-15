Commander Country

Back-to-Back Losses Test Commanders but Quinn Sees Growth Ahead

Even with back-to-back losses, Coach Dan Quinn is staying focused on turning these tough times into lessons that’ll push the Commanders to come back stronger.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are currently navigating a challenging stretch of their season, having suffered back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and now to the Philadelphia Eagles, 26-18.

Despite the setbacks, head coach Dan Quinn remains optimistic. To the Commanders head coach, these bumps in the road are just part of the journey toward something bigger.

 Quinn reflected on Washington season with a sense of purpose. “We knew that adversity would come. It just does. That’s our game. That’s why we love it so much,” Quinn said. “There’s hard parts, and tonight’s hard. And in fact, I even said that. The last two games were tough. They test your resolve, and they build some of your resilience.”

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Quinn acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming schedule but highlighted the opportunity it presents to strengthen the team's character. “It’s a difficult four or five game stretch, whatever it is. And it also emphasizes the ability to go close it, be there at the end and go win it. Those are the lessons for us to say to be the team we can be.”

However, Quinn expressed disappointment in the team's inability to finish strong in recent games. “Those have to go down on our terms, and we’ve been pretty good in that spot. So over the last two weeks, not to finish – and that’s not one side of the ball, that’s collectively finding that blood in the water and saying, ‘We’re going to go end this thing.’ And we’ll get there. But over the last two weeks, we weren’t able to demonstrate that and express that to the fullest level.”

As the Commanders navigate this rough stretch, Quinn’s message to the Commanders is simple: every setback is a setup for growth. By owning the hard moments and building on them, the Commanders can rise up stronger and hungrier for a win.

