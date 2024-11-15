Commanders Lead Eagles 7-3 at Halftime
PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Commanders are getting the week of NFL action kicked off against the Philadelphia Eagles in search of their eighth win of the season and first place in the NFC East Division.
Before a single snap was played Commanders tight end Zach Ertz received a warm welcome from the Eagles fans in attendance in a cool moment as he stood on the field as a team captain against the team he won a Super Bowl with in 2018.
Washington won the coin toss, something that's become a habit this season, and deferred to the second half putting defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.'s unit on the field to start the game against quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense.
Knowing the Eagles' offense lives off of explosive plays the Commanders' secondary knew they'd be in for a big challenge this week and that challenge presented itself early.
Getting the ball into Washington territory on his first possession Hurts connected with Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown for a catch and run that produced 25 yards. The play put the ball at the Commanders' 23-yard line, but three solid defensive plays later the Eagles were forced to try a 44-yard field goal which kicker Jake Elliott missed, keeping the game locked at zero points for each side.
Washington wasted no time getting its first explosive play of the game and on the first play of its second possession quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered the ball into the flat to running back Austin Ekeler who turned it up field for a 34-yard gain down to the Philadelphia 24-yard line.
Two plays later running back Brian Robinson Jr. got the team's second explosive play with an 18-yard run, and on the next play he punched it in from two yards out with a push assist from offensive lineman Sam Cosmi. Kicker Zane Gonzalez nailed his extra point and Washington took a 7-0 lead.
The Eagles got into field goal position again in the early moments of the second quarter, and again Elliott failed to convert the kick try. Because of it, despite the fact the Commanders had three three-and-out possessions in their first four, the team still held a 7-0 lead entering the always valuable middle quarter.
Washington failed to turn its first middle-quarter possession into points and Philadelphia was able to use its four-minute offense to drain all but 19 seconds off the first half clock and get its first points of the half on a 21-yard field goal by Elliott, his first make of the night.
Washington wasn't satisfied heading to halftime without trying to put up some more points and with nine seconds left in the half Daniels appeared to connect with receiver Dyami Brown at the Eagles' 30-yard line but a review overturned the play.
That ended any hopes of the Commanders putting anything together to score before the half, and we entered the locker room at 7-3 in favor of the burgundy and gold.
Washington gets the ball to start the second half.
