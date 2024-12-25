Commander Country

Commanders Made Mistake With Emmanuel Forbes

Emmanuel Forbes couldn't catch on with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have spent this season trying to fix several mistakes made by the previous regime.

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell listed the Commanders drafting cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft as the team's biggest mistake this decade.

"Given that first-rounders' contracts are already guaranteed, the only reason to release a Round 1 pick would be if the organization believes he can't play and it can't find a viable trade market to move him," Barnwell writes.

"Forbes is one of those exceptions, as the Commanders turned over their coaching staff and front office between the Ron Rivera regime in 2023 and the Adam Peters/Dan Quinn-led group in 2024. Forbes was benched as a rookie amid inconsistent play. The new regime gave him 32 snaps as a starter in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, but after committing a pass interference penalty in the third quarter, he was benched again and never started another game for Washington."

The Commanders corrected that mistake by cutting Forbes earlier this month, and it appears to have been the right decision. Washington is one win away from the playoffs while Forbes has a new opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams.

Published
Jeremy Brener
