Commanders making progress, but job's not finished
The Washington Commanders have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season as Jayden Daniels goes into Year 2 as the team's quarterback.
The Commanders established themselves as one of the league's top contenders last season as they made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, but there is still more work to be done.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig points out the progress the Commanders have made while also stating that the job isn't finished.
READ MORE: Commanders WR opens up about Jayden Daniels and the 2025 season
Commanders are on right track
"The Commanders added two offensive tackles (Tunsil, Josh Conerly Jr.), two receivers (Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane) and other depth pieces to last year’s fifth-highest scoring offense," Standig wrote.
"If Samuel, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Zach Ertz can avoid extended injury absences, guard Sam Cosmi returns quickly and the Jayden Daniels rocketship continues soaring, Washington’s attack will be a massive problem for foes. On the other side of the ball, the Commanders should be better on the margins with linemen Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr. acquired to help the 30th-ranked run defense. Still, questions about consistency with the pass rush and playmaking for a group with only seven interceptions in 2024 remain."
The Commanders may be looking for another veteran pass rusher or two to help aid the defense, and if they get that, they could take their team to the next level in the upcoming season.
The Commanders will look to get better at OTA's later this summer before training camp at the end of July.
READ MORE: Commanders' rivals will face off in a lame NFL season opener
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' UDFA proving 'it doesn't matter where you come from'
• The unexpected connection between the Commanders and Ole Miss
• Commanders’ Josh Conerly Jr. focused on the learning curve at minicamp
• Gabe Taylor speaks following rookie minicamp with Commanders