Commanders Prediction Points to Trade for Veteran Cornerback
One of the most surprising parts of the NFL season so far has been the emergence of the Washington Commanders. After a disappointing 2023 campaign where they ended 4-13, the Commanders have already surpassed their win total from last year.
Currently sitting at 6-2 and atop the NFC East, Washington cannot afford to mess this up. While they have the division lead for now, the Philadelphia Eagles are creeping back into the race at 5-3. Philadelphia, from a pure talent standpoint, edge Washington in that category.
The Commanders have had a magical start to the 2024 season, including their miraculous Hail Mary touchdown in Week 8 to defeat the Chicago Bears 18-15. Led by rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels, the team has fed off of his confident play style and has turned many heads thus far.
There's still room for improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Commanders have had trouble finding solid starters in the secondary, specifically at cornerback. Rookie Mike Sainristil has had his fair share of struggles, allowing 313 yards and four touchdowns in coverage. Benjamin St-Juste has seven passes defended on the year, but has given up three touchdowns and over 400 yards in coverage.
The Commanders needs an upgrade at cornerback and seeing as they're on their way to a playoff berth, NFL.com predicted that they'll trade for Jonathan Jones.
"The Patriots have signaled their willingness to sell ahead of the deadline, and Jones, being an impending free agent, is a solid candidate to move. The 31-year-old veteran would bring savvy to the back end of the Commanders' defense."
Jones, 31, is currently in the last year of his deal with the New England Patriots. He's been a solid option at cornerback and has held his own in 2024, breaking up three passes and allowing just one touchdown in coverage.
If Washington is serious about making a deep postseason run, adding Jones might just be the move to shore up their secondary and enhance their chances in January.
