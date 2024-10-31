Commanders Jayden Daniels Already 'One of the Better QBs' in the NFL
If you watched this year's off-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks featuring Washington Commanders NFC East Division rival New York Giants you saw how much head coach Brian Daboll enjoyed his time with quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Fortunately for the Commanders, the Giants weren't in a position to steal Daniels from them in the NFL Draft and the rookie quarterback is now leading an offensive unit that has helped take the team to the top of the division.
Looking for its seventh win of the season this Sunday, Washington will visit the Giants for the first time in Daniels' young career, and Daboll clearly came away impressed from his first run-in opposite of the prospect he once appeared to covet for his own roster.
"He's one of the better quarterbacks in the league already," Daboll said according to Patricia Traina of New York Giants On SI. "He's got great vision. He can throw the ball in any area he needs to throw it. He can throw it under pressure. He can escape and make plays with his feet. He can escape and make plays with his arm. He's got good command, which we knew. He was a smart guy when we spoke with him. He's playing really well, at a high level. You can tell there's a lot of confidence in him. He has a lot of yards per attempt. Eight and a half, which is really good. He makes good decisions. He does a lot of good things."
In his first contest against New York, Daniels completed 23 of his 29 pass attempts for 226 yards in a 21-18 win, the first of his career.
Unfortunately, the Commanders didn't get into the end zone in that game and Daniels had to wait another week to get his first touchdown pass in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Since that Week 2 matchup Daniels has thrown a touchdown pass in every game but Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers when the rookie was knocked out of the game after his team's first possession of the game.
Conversely, the Giants have allowed at least one passing touchdown in five of their six games since losing to Washington.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Get Receiver Help for Jayden Daniels in Proposed Trade
• Commanders Fan-Voted Game Ball Awarded Following Miracle Week 8 Win
• Commanders Rookie Earns Praise From Coach
• Commanders Fighting Spirit Secures the Win, and Ensures Future Success