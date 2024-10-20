Commanders Looking for Momentum and Milestones in Game vs. Panthers
As the Washington Commanders come off a tough loss against the Baltimore Ravens in the ‘Battle of the Beltway,’ they are looking to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
This will be the first time the Commanders have hosted the Panthers since 2020, and with this matchup, they aim for their first 5-2 start since 2018.
Even with last week's loss, there were still impressive performances across the board. This matchup provides Washington a chance to regain momentum. Several players are also on the brink of major career milestones. Here are the key numbers to watch for in Week 7:
1
Tight end Zach Ertz is one touchdown reception away from tying Ozzie Newsome and Pete Retzlaff for 18th all-time among tight ends in NFL history, with 47 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is one touchdown reception away from reaching 30 career touchdown receptions.
2
Although it won't all happen in Week 7 against the Panthers, any tackles in this game can help Bobby Wagner reach 100 tackles in 2024, making him the second player since 2000 to reach that mark in 13 or more consecutive seasons, joining London Fletcher (14 consecutive seasons from 2000-13). Wagner is also two interceptions shy of 15 career interceptions.
Coming off an injury and cleared to play in this matchup, linebacker Frankie Luvu needs 2.0 sacks to reach 25 career sacks.
3
Running back Austin Ekeler can surpass Fred Jackson (8,643) for the third-most scrimmage yards by an undrafted running back in the common-draft era and surpass Arian Foster (8,873) for second-most, trailing only Priest Holmes (11,134). Ekeler has 8,540 career scrimmage yards.
A win on Sunday would also put head coach Dan Quinn closer to the three wins he needs to reach 50 career regular season victories. His 47 wins rank 12th among active NFL coaches.
While unlikely to happen this Sunday, defensive lineman Daron Payne is 3.5 sacks away from breaking into the top 10 in Washington history.
4
Terry McLaurin needs 50 receptions and 900 receiving yards to become the fourth player in NFL history to achieve those marks in each of his first six seasons, joining Mike Evans, A.J. Green, and Randy Moss. This game will also put McLaurin closer to 90 career games, needing only four more to reach that milestone.
Tight end Zach Ertz also needs four touchdown receptions to reach 50 in his career, though that is unlikely to happen this week.
5
Bobby Wagner needs five sacks to reach 40 career sacks.
Questionable for Sunday’s game, Brian Robinson Jr. needs 145 rushing yards to reach 2,000 career rushing yards. Robinson Jr. would become the fifth running back in Washington history to record 2,000 rushing yards within his first three seasons.
6
Austin Ekeler can become the sixth running back ever to record 500 receptions in his first eight seasons, joining Marshall Faulk (548), LaDainian Tomlinson (510), Christian McCaffrey (509 in seven seasons), Roger Craig (508), and Alvin Kamara (505 in seven seasons). Ekeler has 455 career receptions.
Zach Ertz can become the sixth tight end in NFL history with 750 receptions, joining Tony Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228), Antonio Gates (955), Travis Kelce (907 entering 2023), and Shannon Sharpe (815). Ertz also needs 13 receptions to pass Greg Olsen (742) for sixth-most all-time by a tight end.
Unlikely to happen Sunday, Terry McLaurin Needs 216 receiving yards to pass Ricky Sanders (5,854) for sixth all-time in franchise history in receiving yards.
7
Ekeler needs seven touchdown receptions to surpass Marshall Faulk (36) for the most touchdown receptions by a running back in the Super Bowl era. Ekeler has 30 career touchdown receptions so far, though all seven touchdowns are unlikely to happen on Sunday.
Daron Payne also needs seven tackles for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss, but that may not happen against the Ravens.
8
Unlikely to happen Sunday, Terry McLaurin needs eight receptions to pass Ricky Sanders (414) for seventh all-time in franchise history in receptions.
9
A milestone worth keeping an eye on is Zach Ertz being 406 receiving yards away from 8,000 career yards, which would make him the ninth tight end in NFL history to achieve this feat.
Ekeler needs nine receptions to pass Steven Jackson (461) for 26th all-time in receptions by a running back in NFL history, though he won't likely reach this milestone on Sunday.
10
It is also unlikely to happen this Sunday, but Zach Ertz is 321 yards away from passing Jackie Smith and breaking into the top 10 for tight end receiving yards.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has consistently produced for Washington throughout six weeks and ranks number one among rookie quarterbacks with 10 offensive touchdowns.
22
While it’s unlikely to happen on Sunday, Ekeler needs 166 receiving yards to pass Ricky Watters for 22nd all-time in receiving yards by a running back in NFL history.
As the Commanders head into Week 7, there’s plenty to watch for as they aim to get back on track. With several milestones within reach, this could be the game where momentum shifts in Washington favor.
