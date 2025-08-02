Commanders must accept reality without Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders don't want to trade Terry McLaurin, but they may be left with no choice.
McLaurin is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season and wants a new contract, but after negotiations have stalled, the star wideout wants to find a new home.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is focusing on what McLaurin's absence could mean for other players on the roster.
Quinn eyes opportunity for receivers
“I really like the crew that we have, so there'll be a time when that's not the case where everybody's getting different reps, but for right now it's a big opportunity for some guys and they really want to go nail it," Quinn said.
While the Commanders would love to have McLaurin back, they have some wide receiver depth that will see opportunities open up with their star not on the field.
The player who should be the most affected by McLaurin's absence is quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is going into his second season with the team. Quinn believes Daniels is putting more focus on the players healthy in training camp.
“I don't know if he's more challenged or less onto that. Right now, another red zone day so I think focus on more of the routes and the people and where we're going," Quinn said.
"There are certain nuances with certain people and fortunately he's got a lot of bank reps, on this route, this is the exact depth. And Terry would know, okay, I'm at 13, I'm at 12. That doesn't mean that [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] might be at a different small location, but nothing at this point. It's really the system and the execution and where we're at.”
The Commanders hope to execute their plans at a higher level of precision and it's hard to do that when the team's best receiver is out. However, they are doing the best they can with what they have and they will be ready if McLaurin is elsewhere in the regular season.
