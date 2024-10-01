Commanders Must Improve in One Area to Become Playoff Team
The Washington Commanders offense looks sharp, especially after scoring 80 points in the past two weeks, but the defense also showed some signs of life against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.
The Commanders defense allowed just 14 points against the Cardinals, which was far better than the 33 they surrendered against the Cincinnati Bengals the week before.
Bleacher Report believes that the Commanders could be a playoff threat if the defense continues to perform with consistency.
"Against the Cardinals, though, Washington surrendered just 14 points. It held the Cardinals to just four third-down conversions on 11 tries, forced a fumble and sacked Kyler Murray four times," Bleacher Report writes. "Daniels appears to be something special, and the Commanders have put plenty of offensive pieces around him. If head coach Dan Quinn can build on what his defense did on Sunday, Washington will be playing meaningful football in December and January."
With Quinn there to guide the defense, the Commanders have a shot to be special. He helped transform the Dallas Cowboys defense for the past three years into a really strong unit, and there are signs that Washington could also have something special as well.
It's only been four weeks and there's plenty of room for improvement, but things are trending in the right direction for the Commanders.
