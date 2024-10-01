Commander Country

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 'Built Different', Says Coach Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders have a stud in Brian Robinson Jr.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) defends in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after their third straight win against the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend.

A big part of the win was third-year running back Brian Robinson Jr., who pitched in with 101 rushing yards on 21 carries, one of which went for a touchdown.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave him his flowers after the Week 4 win.

"He's definitely built differently," Quinn said of Robinson. "He is that tough. He is that strong. But yeah, but for a guy like him, 21 carries or something along those lines, but he also dishes out a lot of punishment too. But yeah, there's some days he's more sore than others, but by and large, he's usually ready to get rolling right again, without too much space in between. We've leaned on him, and he had to lean in a little more even this game with [RB] Austin [Ekeler] not being there and we knew that going in."

The Commanders can continue to lean on Robinson as long as he maintains his current workload, and Washington knows that it probably cannot last forever. However, Robinson is playing the best football of his life right now and the Commanders should try to take advantage when they can.

His angry style of running may be hard for him to stay healthy, but if he can stay on the field, he could be exactly what the Commanders need on offense.

