NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Top 5?
The Washington Commanders have won three straight games, and they have done so in epic fashion with their last win coming against the Arizona Cardinals in a 42-14 blowout on the road in Week 4.
Their impressive performances as of late have moved them up the ladder in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. After clocking in at No. 14 last week, the Commanders have moved up all the way to No. 5.
"What a night for Commanders fans, who truly and honestly deserve all of this. It’s no longer a wild thought to imagine the Commanders making the playoffs," Orr writes. "Or…winning the dang NFC East outright. Their upcoming schedule has dates with middling opponents like Cleveland, Carolina, Chicago and the Giants again (sandwiched in with dates against the Ravens, Steelers, Eagles and Cowboys). While I would caution us all to give Jayden Daniels some space to grow and make mistakes, how special could this season be?"
The only teams that ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Commanders will have a chance to move up even further in the power rankings in Week 5 when they take on the Cleveland Browns at home.
