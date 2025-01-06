Early Odds Determine Favorite For Washington Commanders-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game
The Washington Commanders are getting a Week 1 rematch from the regular season in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Week 18 has concluded and matchups have been revealed. The Commanders will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who posted a 10-7 record en route to another NFC South championship.
Washington, on the other hand, posted their first 12-win season since 1991, though the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East, meaning the Commanders had to secure an at-large bid to the postseason.
The Commanders certainly had the more impressive season between the two clubs, though the Buccaneers got the best of Washington in Week 1. With the two set to square off in the wild card round of the playoffs, sportsbooks have begun to release odds for the matchup.
According to DraftKings, the Buccaneers are early favorites over the Commanders, giving them a 3-point spread in their favor.
Early in the season, Tampa Bay scored 37 points over the Commanders en route to a 37-20 victory. The January matchup will be much closer than it was in September, and the Buccaneers' defense might just be the reason for such.
Jayden Daniels played his first NFL game against the Buccaneers. Now, the Washington rookie has much more experience and led his team to 12 wins.
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense is high-powered and will be a threat, though. They've led the team to an impressive double-digit win season. The Commanders also helped the Buccaneers earn their playoff bid, defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 to give Tampa Bay control of the division.
This game should be a fun duel between two exciting NFC teams. It'll be an interesting first-round matchup between two former Heisman-winning quarterbacks.
