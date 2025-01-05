Commanders Playoff Seed Revealed After Win vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders had one goal going into Week 18: win and get the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, and that's exactly what's happened after a 23-19 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 at AT&T Stadium.
With three seconds left in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who replaced Jayden Daniels in the second half to rest, threw a five-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin to take the lead.
While the Commanders were putting their finishing touches on their win against the Cowboys, the Chicago Bears found a way to win against the Green Bay Packers by kicking a last-second, go-ahead field goal to win.
The Packers loss clinched the No. 7 seed for them, and they will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.
The Commanders will find out later on Sunday who they will play between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. A Buccaneers win would clinch them the NFC South while a Rams loss against the Seattle Seahawks would land them the No. 3 seed, which lines up with the No. 6 slot in the NFC playoff picture.
