Commanders must take advantage with Jayden Daniels rookie contract

Jayden Daniels is getting paid very little for his efforts, putting the Washington Commanders in position to spend elsewhere.

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium.
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have four years where quarterback Jayden Daniels will be getting paid far less than what he is worth.

Daniels proved in his rookie season that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but Washington doesn't have to pay him more than his rookie contract until 2029.

During this time, the Commanders should look to spend in other areas of the roster.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Daniels on the cheap

"The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and one of the dozen or so most impactful players in the sport, is merely the 25th-highest-paid player at his position," Bleacher Report contributor Brad Gagnon writes.

The Commanders have already been aggressive in this regard, trading for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel while also adding cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline.

With Daniels only needing a little wedge of the team's cap space, the Commanders should fill out the rest of the roster with top-dollar players at all of the other positions, increasing Washington's chances of winning a Super Bowl.

