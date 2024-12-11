Washington Commanders Named 'Team Fit' For Tennessee Star Running Back
The Washington Commanders have completed an incredible turnaround... sort of. They have yet to win any big game, but they are 8-5 after their bye week. They've built an offense around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels with first-year Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Different archetypes of running backs have found success within the system, and they're a focal point of the scheme. With Daniels' rushing threat, the team likes to use options and an early rushing attack to open up RPOs and play-action calls.
With Austin Ekeler having suffered two concussions this season and being an older running back, the Commanders can certainly look to add a player of that position in the upcoming NFL Draft. Bleacher Report took a look at the best "team fits" for the top running back prospects in the coming class.
They listed Tennessee star running back Dylan Sampson as a good fit for the Commanders. The 20-year-old running back is superb in Knoxville and helped his team to a playoff appearance at the college football level this season.
"Dylan Sampson of the Tennessee Volunteers is the youngest and, arguably, most explosive runner counted among this group," Bleacher Report wrote. "Yes, the Vols' offense is predicated on spreading the field and creating space, but Sampson's 1,485 rushing yards led the SEC by a significant amount. Opponents loaded with talent knew he was getting the ball as the focal point of this year's offense. Yet, the 20-year-old still managed over 1,000 rushing yards against SEC competition."
As Bleacher Report alluded to, Sampson has thrived in the SEC -- the best league in college football. That means something as an NFL prospect. Sampson being a patient back could help with the Commanders' scheme and rushing attack.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Three Commanders Who Can Make Big Contributions Late in Season
• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
• Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?
• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick