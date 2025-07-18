Commanders need Jayden Daniels to remain dual threat QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels proved how versatile of a player he could be in his first season.
The No. 2 overall pick showcased his skills, wowing many across the league with how advanced he was for a rookie.
Pro Football Focus writer Nick Akridge praised Daniels for being a dual threat quarterback.
Daniels can run and pass at high level
"Coming out of college, Daniels was known for his athleticism and ability to create explosive plays with his legs, and that skill set translated immediately to the NFL. He was one of only two quarterbacks to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in 2024 and led the league in missed tackles forced by a quarterback (52). Daniels also posted an NFL-best 669 scramble yards, more than 200 yards clear of the next closest signal-caller," Akridge wrote.
"But Daniels wasn’t just a threat to take off and run. Throughout the season, he consistently kept his eyes downfield while on the move, turning scrambles into highlight-reel throws and showcasing his evolution as a passer under pressure."
The league is moving towards rewarding dual threat quarterbacks, so Daniels is bursting onto the scene at the right time.
If Daniels can continue to improve as a runner, he could challenge Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens as the best mobile quarterback in the league.
Daniels is just days away from reporting to the team's practice facility for his second NFL training camp.
