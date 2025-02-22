NFL analyst reveals how Commanders can avoid disaster with Jayden Daniels
The quarterback is the most important position on the field for the Washington Commanders and every other NFL team that actually wants to win games.
Because of that, quarterbacks get overdrafted every year and overpaid every free agent period. When the Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft, some thought the same was happening with him.
He proved, however, that Washington not only didn't overdraft him but that the Chicago Bears may have actually missed out on their potential franchise quarterback.
Comparing Daniels and Bears rookie Caleb Williams in a very critical part of the game–sacks taken–one NFL.com analyst is pointing to protection as a direct contributor to the success or failure of each young quarterback.
Because of that, the analyst believes the Commanders need to invest their No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. from the Oregon Ducks program.
"PROTECT JAYDEN DANIELS AT ALL COSTS," the analyst says in their NFL.com mock draft. "The Offensive Rookie of the Year took 47 sacks in the regular season. While that figure pales in comparison to Caleb Williams’ absurd total (68), it’s still disconcerting, especially given Daniels’ slight frame. Third-round pick Brandon Coleman acquitted himself quite well as a rookie left tackle, but Washington would be wise to keep building a wall around the exhilarating new face of the franchise."
We suppose the obsession over Daniels' size–or lack of it–won't go away easily. Even though the quarterback started and played in all 20 games his rookie season there are still those who point to his frame as a reason to be concerned about future injuries. Because bigger quarterbacks never get injured–or something.
That being said, protecting your quarterback is important no matter the frame, status, or amount of wins. The bottom line is the more time your quarterback has to scan the field the more likely he is to find an open receiver.
Therefore, even if the motivation is a little weird, the result is still important. Protect Jayden Daniels, at all costs, or at least at reasonable cost, and ensure Washington football has many more enjoyable seasons ahead of it.
READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?