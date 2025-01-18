Commanders Activate Tight End and Elevate 2 Players for Divisional Game
DETROIT -- The Washington Commanders are coming into their Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions relatively healthy.
That being said, there are still players the Commanders were hoping to get back for the postseason run. On Saturday afternoon, they activated one of those players.
Washington announced just hours before kickoff it was activating tight end Colson Yankoff from injured reserve ahead of the Divisional Round game.
Yankoff suffered a hamstring injury that put him on injured reserve after he appeared in six games playing mostly special teams for the Commanders.
The team also announced they elevated defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback Kevon Seymour from the practice squad for the game.
Jones Jr. was previously active for two games in the early part of the regular season while Seymour was active for three games in the regular season and again against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.
In order to make room for Yankoff's return Washington put linebacker Jordan Magee on injured reserve. Magee suffered a hamstring injury in the Wild Card win over the Buccaneers and head coach Dan Quinn was clear early in the week that the young rookie wouldn't be able to play this weekend. Now, it would appear his postseason is likely over.
The Commanders and Lions kick off inside Ford Field at 8 p.m. ET with the winner punching a ticket to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.
