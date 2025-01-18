What Does Lions Coach Dan Campbell Think of Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels?
DETROIT -- After passing for over 3,500 yards and rushing for another 891, everybody sees Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels coming.
Seeing him coming and stopping him, though, are two different things, and so far, the Commanders haven't run into many opponents who have cracked the code.
Washington is banking on this weekend being another in that trend, as the Detroit Lions have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks in the past. Something working for the Lions, however, is a healthy dose of respect they're feeling for Daniels entering the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
“He is dangerous. He’s dangerous, he poses a major threat. He does not play the position like a rookie quarterback. He’s composed, he understands how to progress, he sees the field well, he can buy time with his legs, he’s a dangerous runner, he’s smart, you can tell he understands how to run that offense, what they’re asking him to do, and then he’s got weapons," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said when asked about his initial assessment of Daniels. "He’s got weapons around him. I mean, his receiver’s pretty dang good, (Commanders WR Terry McLaurin) 17’s a hell of a player, he’s got a good back, he’s got more than one receiver, (Commanders TE Zach) Ertz at tight end, I mean, they’ve got weapons, O-line plays hard. But he’s a difference maker.”
Speaking of McLaurin, Daniels has been quite the difference maker for the veteran, who set a franchise single-season record with 13 touchdown catches in his first year with the rookie after falling short of 10 in any other year prior.
Of course, the impact of Daniels has clearly been felt in the win-loss column, with Washington winning more games than it had since 1991, the last year the franchise won a Super Bowl.
If Campbell's words ring true Saturday night and Daniels can lead the Commanders to another playoff upset victory, that difference maker will have his team one game from a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in New Orleans, Louisiana.
