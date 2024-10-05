What is Leading to Commanders Early Offensive Line Success?
The Washington Commanders have shocked the NFL world so far this season.
Nobody saw a four-win team with a new front office, coaching staff, and a rookie quarterback getting out to a 3-1 start, but that's exactly what the Commanders have done.
Beyond that, Washington has also done it with style. These are one or two-point wins against 1-3 teams, instead, there is a blowout win and a victorious shootout against a preseason dark horse Super Bowl contender among the team's conquests. And while a lot of it is being credited to quarterback Jayden Daniels, a lot of it also thanks to the front line protectors ahead of him, led by offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.
"I think the biggest thing is they're buying into the culture - or they bought in - let's say it that way," coach Johnson said Friday when asked by Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post about his team's early success. "I think that's a big thing with just the overall team successes. You see guys that are bought into the culture, understanding that they're an extension of one another. In our room that's really magnified because they're not out there on an island. They're in there as a unit. Five guys playing together as one. So I think that connection and that culture that (head coach Dan Quinn) talks about a lot is really starting to show up in our room."
Really, it's six guys, when you consider the Commanders have spent much of this season rotating left tackles Cornelius Lucas and Brandon Coleman - an idea not many liked in the beginning, but something that hasn't presented as a problem thus far.
Of course, if there's one person giving the line as much praise as possible these days it's Daniels himself. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September takes any chance he gets to shine a light on the work his guys are doing in front of him.
If Washington can get its fourth win of the season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and stud defensive end Myles Garrett, then you can be sure Daniels will have even more nice things to say about the big guys up front.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Players' Injury Status Revealed Before Browns Game
• Commanders Ready for Tough Test Against Browns Defense
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Remaining Focused Despite Heavy Recognition